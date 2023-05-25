Porter’s Chapel Academy athletic awards Published 4:11 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy Athletic Awards

Annual awards

Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Tiara Sims

Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Lawson Selby

Female Athlete of the Year – Tiara Sims

Male Athlete of the Year – Daniel Llopis

Bubba Mims Memorial Scholarship – Lawson Selby

Miles Hallberg Memorial Scholarship – Maureon Simms

Softball

Varsity

MVP – Marley Bufkin

Golden Glove – Emily Phillipson

Best Offense – Marley Bufkin and Natalie Cantin

Rookie of the Year – Mia Abdo and Emily Muirhead Softball Miss Hustle – Emily Muirhead

Eagle Award – Sophie Masterson

Junior varsity

MVP – Emily Muirhead

Best Offense – Audrey Carraway

Golden Glove – Emily Muirhead

Most Improved – Kyleigh Hearn

Eagle Award – Kendall Smith

Basketball

Varsity girls

MVP – Tiara Sims

Best Offense – Anjel Walton

Best Defense/Rebounder – Hannah Handerson

All-Around/Hustle Award – Marley Bufkin

Best 3-Point Shooter – Sophie Masterson

Junior high girls

Eagle Award – Emily Muirhead

Eagle Award – Mia Abdo

Eagle Award – Audrey Carraway

Eagle Award – Alexis Whittington

Eagle Award – Hadleigh Slayton

Eagle Award – Hannah Wilson

Eagle Award – Kendall Smith

Eagle Award – Michaela Chambliss

Varsity boys

MVP – Lawson Selby

Best Offense – Ty Mack

Most Assists – Noah Porter

Best Rebounder – Chase Hearn

Most Versatile – Jase Jung

All-Around/Hustle Award – Taylor LaBarre

Leadership Award – Maureon Simms

Eagle Award – Gavin White

Junior high boys

Eagle Award – Corvin Finch

Eagle Award – Grayson Price

Eagle Award – Coltin Hancock

Eagle Award – Clayton McClure

Eagle Award – Zach Ross

Eagle Award – JR Brumfield

Eagle Award – Ryan LaBarre

Eagle Award – Wyatt Mullinax

Eagle Award – Will Lancaster

Cheerleading

Varsity

Cheerleader of the Year – Taylor Palmer

Best Backspot – Chelsea Fuller

Best Base – Peyton Combs

Best Flyer – Jessa Hubbard

Eagle Award – Sarah Felker

Junior varsity

Cheerleader of the Year – Alexis Whittington

Most Improved – Charlee Bass

Best Flyer – Neelie Alexander

Best Base – Kinsley Rogers

Football

Varsity

Golden Helmet Maureon Simms

Offensive MVP John Wyatt Massey

Defensive MVP Jase Jung

Best Offensive Lineman Conley Johnston

Best Defensive Lineman – Zach Ashley

Best Running Back – Ty Mack

Best Linebacker – Hayden Beard

Best Wide Receiver – Taylor LaBarre

Defensive Back – Gavin Pugh

Special Teams MVP – Daniel Llopis

Most Versatile – Jase Jung

Most Improved – Hunter Simms

Newcomer of the Year – Ty Mack

Eagle Award – Henry Slayton/Madelyn Whitehead

Coaches Award – Thomas Azlin

Junior high

MVP – Chad Fuson

Defensive MVP – Lakelan Pecanty

Best Lineman – CJ Koestler

Eagle Award – Coltin Hancock/Clayton McClure

Most Versatile – Carson Hays/Grayson Price

Coaches Award – Landon Fuson

Golf

MVP – Nick Neihaus

Track and field

High school girls

MVP Marley Bufkin

Top Thrower – Madelyn Whitehead

Eagle Award – Hadleigh Slayton

Top Runner – Ansley Conway

Junior high girls

MVP – Audrey Carraway

Top Runner – Ansley Conway

Top Distance Runner – Hadleigh Slayton

Top Field Event – Mia Abdo

Top Thrower – Kendall Smith

Eagle Award – Alexis Whittington

Eagle Award – Kyleigh Hearn

High school boys

MVP – Daniel Llopis

Field Event MVP – Jase Jung

Top Distance Runner – Nick Neihaus

Eagle Award – Lakelan Pecanty

Most Versatile – Henry Slayton

Top Thrower – Conley Johnston

Top Runner – Taylor LaBarre

Junior high boys

MVP – Lakelan Pecanty

Top Field Event – Lakelan Pecanty

Top Distance Runner – Silas Hall

Eagle Award – Carson Hays

Top Runner – Jayden Wright

Baseball

Varsity

Pitcher Award – Gage Palmer

Pitcher Award – Zach Ashley

Defense Award – Thomas Azlin

Defense Award – Gavin Pugh

Offense Award – John Wyatt Massey

Offense Award – Chase Hearn

Coaches Award – Taylor LaBarre

Coaches Award – Brayden King

Eagle Award – Gavin White

Golden Glove Award – Lawson Selby

Junior varsity

Defensive Award – Coltin Hancock

Love of the Game Award – Clayton McClure

Team Pride Award – Grayson Price

Coaches Award – Lakelan Pecanty

Pitching Award – Chad Fuson

Eagle Award – Ryan LaBarre

Most Improved – Jayden Wright