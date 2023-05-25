Porter’s Chapel Academy athletic awards

Published 4:11 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Porter’s Chapel Academy Athletic Awards
Annual awards
Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Tiara Sims
Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Lawson Selby
Female Athlete of the Year – Tiara Sims
Male Athlete of the Year – Daniel Llopis
Bubba Mims Memorial Scholarship – Lawson Selby
Miles Hallberg Memorial Scholarship – Maureon Simms

Softball
Varsity
MVP – Marley Bufkin
Golden Glove – Emily Phillipson
Best Offense – Marley Bufkin and Natalie Cantin
Rookie of the Year – Mia Abdo and Emily Muirhead Softball Miss Hustle – Emily Muirhead
Eagle Award – Sophie Masterson

Junior varsity
MVP – Emily Muirhead
Best Offense – Audrey Carraway
Golden Glove – Emily Muirhead
Most Improved – Kyleigh Hearn
Eagle Award – Kendall Smith

Basketball
Varsity girls
MVP – Tiara Sims
Best Offense – Anjel Walton
Best Defense/Rebounder – Hannah Handerson
All-Around/Hustle Award – Marley Bufkin
Best 3-Point Shooter – Sophie Masterson

Junior high girls
Eagle Award – Emily Muirhead
Eagle Award – Mia Abdo
Eagle Award – Audrey Carraway
Eagle Award – Alexis Whittington
Eagle Award – Hadleigh Slayton
Eagle Award – Hannah Wilson
Eagle Award – Kendall Smith
Eagle Award – Michaela Chambliss

Varsity boys
MVP – Lawson Selby
Best Offense – Ty Mack
Most Assists – Noah Porter
Best Rebounder – Chase Hearn
Most Versatile – Jase Jung
All-Around/Hustle Award – Taylor LaBarre
Leadership Award – Maureon Simms
Eagle Award – Gavin White

Junior high boys
Eagle Award – Corvin Finch
Eagle Award – Grayson Price
Eagle Award – Coltin Hancock
Eagle Award – Clayton McClure
Eagle Award – Zach Ross
Eagle Award – JR Brumfield
Eagle Award – Ryan LaBarre
Eagle Award – Wyatt Mullinax
Eagle Award – Will Lancaster

Cheerleading
Varsity
Cheerleader of the Year – Taylor Palmer
Best Backspot – Chelsea Fuller
Best Base – Peyton Combs
Best Flyer – Jessa Hubbard
Eagle Award – Sarah Felker

Junior varsity
Cheerleader of the Year – Alexis Whittington
Most Improved – Charlee Bass
Best Flyer – Neelie Alexander
Best Base – Kinsley Rogers

Football
Varsity
Golden Helmet Maureon Simms
Offensive MVP John Wyatt Massey
Defensive MVP Jase Jung
Best Offensive Lineman Conley Johnston
Best Defensive Lineman – Zach Ashley
Best Running Back – Ty Mack
Best Linebacker – Hayden Beard
Best Wide Receiver – Taylor LaBarre
Defensive Back – Gavin Pugh
Special Teams MVP – Daniel Llopis
Most Versatile – Jase Jung
Most Improved – Hunter Simms
Newcomer of the Year – Ty Mack
Eagle Award – Henry Slayton/Madelyn Whitehead
Coaches Award – Thomas Azlin

Junior high
MVP – Chad Fuson
Defensive MVP – Lakelan Pecanty
Best Lineman – CJ Koestler
Eagle Award – Coltin Hancock/Clayton McClure
Most Versatile – Carson Hays/Grayson Price
Coaches Award – Landon Fuson

Golf
MVP – Nick Neihaus
Track and field

High school girls
MVP Marley Bufkin
Top Thrower – Madelyn Whitehead
Eagle Award – Hadleigh Slayton
Top Runner – Ansley Conway

Junior high girls
MVP – Audrey Carraway
Top Runner – Ansley Conway
Top Distance Runner – Hadleigh Slayton
Top Field Event – Mia Abdo
Top Thrower – Kendall Smith
Eagle Award – Alexis Whittington
Eagle Award – Kyleigh Hearn

High school boys
MVP – Daniel Llopis
Field Event MVP – Jase Jung
Top Distance Runner – Nick Neihaus
Eagle Award – Lakelan Pecanty
Most Versatile – Henry Slayton
Top Thrower – Conley Johnston
Top Runner – Taylor LaBarre

Junior high boys
MVP – Lakelan Pecanty
Top Field Event – Lakelan Pecanty
Top Distance Runner – Silas Hall
Eagle Award – Carson Hays
Top Runner – Jayden Wright

Baseball
Varsity
Pitcher Award – Gage Palmer
Pitcher Award – Zach Ashley
Defense Award – Thomas Azlin
Defense Award – Gavin Pugh
Offense Award – John Wyatt Massey
Offense Award – Chase Hearn
Coaches Award – Taylor LaBarre
Coaches Award – Brayden King
Eagle Award – Gavin White
Golden Glove Award – Lawson Selby

Junior varsity
Defensive Award – Coltin Hancock
Love of the Game Award – Clayton McClure
Team Pride Award – Grayson Price
Coaches Award – Lakelan Pecanty
Pitching Award – Chad Fuson
Eagle Award – Ryan LaBarre
Most Improved – Jayden Wright

