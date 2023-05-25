Shirray D.T. Harris, Sr. Published 3:22 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Mr. Shirray D.T. Harris, Sr. passed away on May 20, 2023, in Vicksburg, MS at the age of 46.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Travelers Rest Baptist Church with Pastor Adrian Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.