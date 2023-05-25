Toyota crashes into Hibbett Sports on Clay Street in Vicksburg Published 12:25 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

A Toyota Corolla collided with Hibbett Sports at 2904 Clay St. around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver did not sustain injuries but the Hibbett Sports building received damage, according to Investigator Jerrold Hayes of the Vicksburg Police Department.

A to Z towing arrived on scene to tow the vehicle which had sustained significant damage to its front end and had deployed its airbags.

Email newsletter signup

The cause of the collision is still being investigated.