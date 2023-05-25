Toyota crashes into Hibbett Sports on Clay Street in Vicksburg

Published 12:25 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

A vehicle crashed into the Hibbett Sports store on Clay Street in Vicksburg Thursday morning. (Photo by Ernest Bowker | The Vicksburg Post)

A Toyota Corolla collided with Hibbett Sports at 2904 Clay St. around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver did not sustain injuries but the Hibbett Sports building received damage, according to Investigator Jerrold Hayes of the Vicksburg Police Department.

A to Z towing arrived on scene to tow the vehicle which had sustained significant damage to its front end and had deployed its airbags.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated.

