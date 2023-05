Warren County Land Records May 15 to May 22 Published 11:02 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 15 to May 22.

Warranty Deeds

*Blake Barnette to Taylor Patrick Pace and Mariah Christen Pace, Lot 7, Dana Wood.

*Travis Lawerence Thornell and Valera Thornell to Margaret B. Bonds, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Brandon Boyd to Nathan Trim and Anna-Claire Trim, Lot 45, Woodland Hills.

*Kaytee Boyd to Nathan Trim and Anna-Claire Trim, Lot 45, Woodland Hills.

*Michael E. Redditt to Clifton E. Burroughs Jr., Dawn C. Burroughs, Dawn C. Burroughs Trustee, Clifton E. Burroughs Jr. Irrevocable Trust, Part of Section 33, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to Jonathan Grey Flowers and Alexis Layne Flowers, Lots 4 and 5, Golden Triangle.

*Kenneth S. Kean and Jessica L. Kean to Garrett Watson, Part of Lot 3 and 4, Turner Subdivision.

* Josh Moody to Joshua A. Warnock, Lot 26, Wildwood Estates No. 1.

*Marjorie E. Moody to Joshua A. Warnock, Part of Northwest Section of 16, Township 18 North, Range 2 East, Choctaw District; Part of Wildwood Estates.

*SJJR and Associates LLC to John L. Robinson, Lot 17, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Randolph Fred Thorne and Mona Lisa Thorne to Joshua E. Roy, Lot 12, Belle Isle on the Lake – L E Hall.



Deeds of Trust

*Triston Lee Adcock to Community Bank of Mississippi, Reserved Lot, Willow Creek Subdivision No. 2.

*Robert H. Amborn and Jordan B. Amborn to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Randy H. Jolly and Sara Rebecca Jolly to Cadence Bank, Lot 55, Broadmoor Subdivision.

*Jonathan Grey Flowers and Alexis Layne Flowers to Cadence Bank, Lots 4 and 5, Golden Triangle.

*Janice J. Coccaro and Joseph A. Coccaro to Cadence Bank, Block 6, Lot 6, Katieville.

*Nathan Trim and First Commercial Bank, Lot 45, Woodland Hills.

*Tammie S. Harmon and Steven K. Harmon to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Matthew C. Nolan to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Bruce Allen King to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 23, Township 06 North, Range 4 West; Part of Section 24, Township 06 North, Range 4 West.

*Marleine Nickles and Christy Rentschler Lynn to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 12, Township 06 North, Range 5 East.

*James Layton and Desiree Rachelle Martin to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Part of Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

* Mariah Pace and Taylor Pace to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 7, Dana Wood.

*John L. Robinson to Planet Home Lending LLC, Lot 17, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*John W. Storey and Dana W. Storey to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Dora L. Smith and Charles Smith Sr. to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 1 and 2, Southside; Part of Lot 47, Union Bank.

*W & B Canal Farms LLC to The Jefferson Bank, Part of North ½ of Section 15 Choctaw District, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Garrett W. Watson to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Lot 3 and 4, Turner Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses

*Brandon Chase Davidson, 26, Mississippi, to Cerenity Elisabeth Acreman, 22, Mississippi.

*Richard Terhune Lewis, 25, Mississippi, to Tristen Leigh-Ann Buford, 22, Mississippi.

*Jason Edward Tatum, 50, Mississippi, to Gena Tatum, 47, Mississippi.

*Kenneth Lane Barrentine, 23, Mississippi, to Sara Abigail Hasty, 21, Mississippi.

* Andrew West Bishop, 27, Louisiana, to Deavyn Gail Legg, 26, North Carolina.