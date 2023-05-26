Car drives into awning, support post in downtown Vicksburg Published 11:25 am Friday, May 26, 2023

The driver of a red Toyota SUV was unharmed after she drove into a support beam outside Parish Waterfowl and the Biscuit Company Friday.

The collision, which took place near the corner of Grove and Washington Streets in the 1100 block in downtown Vicksburg, caused the corner beam to fall and offset other beams supporting the awning. It also exposed portions of rotten wood.

No pedestrians were harmed and the occupants of both affected businesses were safe.