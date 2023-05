Cash 4 yields nearly $10k for two Vicksburg lottery players Published 9:27 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Two Vicksburg players in the Mississippi Lottery won big, the state lottery organization announced this week.

First, a Vicksburg man won a combined $5,000 on twoCash 4 tickets purchased from MK Mart, 25 Fisher Ferry Road in Vicksburg.

Later this month, a Vicksburg player won $4,474 on a single Cash 4 ticket purchased from F & G Beverages, 1707 Washington St. in Vicksburg.