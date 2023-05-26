MEMORIAL DAY: Volunteers place American flags at Vicksburg National Cemetery Published 2:10 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

An estimated 200 volunteers turned out Friday to place flags on more than 18,000 graves in the National Cemetery at the Vicksburg National Military Park in honor of Memorial Day.

Here’s a selection of star-spangled banners waving amongst the grave markers.

