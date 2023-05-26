MEMORIAL DAY: Volunteers place American flags at Vicksburg National Cemetery
Published 2:10 pm Friday, May 26, 2023
A small American flag stands by the numbered marker of an "Unknown U.S. Soldier," one of about 13,000 unknown soldiers and sailors buried at the National Cemetery in the Vicksburg National Military Park. Approximately 200 volunteers met at the cemetery Friday morning to mark the more than 18,000 graves — including 17,000 Union Civil War veterans — in the National of Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
An estimated 200 volunteers turned out Friday to place flags on more than 18,000 graves in the National Cemetery at the Vicksburg National Military Park in honor of Memorial Day.
Here’s a selection of star-spangled banners waving amongst the grave markers.
