Old Post Files May 26, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Katie Beauchamp is hostess at a shower for Beulah Parker. • Dr. J.S. Austin announces as a candidate for the Legislature. • Jeanette Froment dies. • E.S. Martin becomes a candidate for supervisor in District 3.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Ben Fitz-Hugh and Mary Harrison Fitz-Hugh leave for Radium Springs. • Mr. and Mrs. Clark Williams return from a trip to New Orleans. • Dr. and Mrs. Preston Herring are visiting in Innis, La. • Thomas Arthur Brown dies.

80 years ago: 1943

A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. D.J. Hennessey. • Mrs. Charles Koestler receives a visit from her sister, Pauline O’Hara, of Atlanta.

70 years ago: 1953

Corp. John Lanier is wounded in action in Korea and is recovering in a hospital. • Mrs. J.B. Askew returns from a visit in Shreveport. • Leon Blivens Jr. undergoes a tonsillectomy at Mercy Hospital.

60 years ago: 1963

Dr. and Mrs. John R. Shell are attending the Lions Club convention in Biloxi. • Mrs. G.P. Rae passes away. • Marvin E. Wilson Jr. dies.

50 years ago: 1973

Raymond Bolton Jr. received a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Jackson State College. • Nat W. Bullard, an attorney, is elected mayor of Vicksburg; Travis Vance Sr. is re-elected alderman; Don Barnes is elected alderman and Oren Bailess is re-elected tax assessor.

40 years ago: 1983

Alene Thornton, president of the Community Council, speaks to the Vicksburg Rotary Club.

30 years ago: 1993

Lienholders have begun foreclosure proceedings on the Battlefield Mall property. • Independent Joe Loviza is leading incumbent Robert Walker in the mayor’s race for campaign dollars, according to reports filed with the city clerk. • Security directors with the Isle of Capri-Vicksburg impress E-911 commissioners with a presentation of a disaster operation plan.

20 years ago: 2003

Butch Spivey II and Nancy Ann Kimble are married. • Ledester Coleman Williams dies. • Jason Bailess is preparing for his first day on the school safety beat.

10 years ago: 2013

About 4,500 people stopped to hear the story of Douglas the camel, a regimental mascot and pack animal who had virtually no impact on the Siege of Vicksburg.