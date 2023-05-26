Peck-Koestler Engagement Announcement Published 10:14 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Eric Lee Peck of The Colony, Texas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Annabelle Faith Peck to Benjamin Carlisle Koestler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Robert Koestler of Vicksburg.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Gunter Hodo of Amory and Mrs. Cynthia Haire Peck and the late Kerry Lee Peck of Richardson, Texas.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Mrs. Jeannette Carlisle and the late Mr. William Carlton Carlisle and Mrs. Joan Hennessey Koestler and the late Mr. Robert Marion Koestler.

The bride-elect is a 2019 graduate of The Colony High School, in Colony, Texas, where she lettered in cross country and swim, was a member of the National Honor Society, and served as the class community services officer for the student council. She was the recipient of the Colvard Future Leader Scholarship, Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship, James A. and Patricia H. Coggin Endowed Scholarship, and the Wyeth T. Ramsey Memorial Scholarship Award. She is a 2022 Magna Cum Laude graduate of the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. Miss Peck was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity and the American Marketing Association. She was a Mississippi Young Bankers Swayze Scholar Finalist and placed third in the 2022 Conference of State Bank Supervisors Competition. Miss Peck is employed at MetLife Investment Management as an Analyst in Germantown, Tenn.

The prospective groom is a 2014 graduate of Warren Central High School, where he lettered in football and baseball. Mr. Koestler was named second-team All-State in baseball and first-team All-District and first-team All-County selection in baseball and football. He was named The Vicksburg Post Player of the Year in baseball. He was a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. He is a 2016 graduate of Hinds Community College where he was named first-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23, first-team All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges and selected MACJC Pitcher of the Week in baseball. He is a 2019 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, La. where he earned a degree in Family Consumer Science. While at Southeastern, he was named second-team All-Southland Conference, selected first-team all-state by Louisiana Sports Writers Association, earned second-team Southland All-Academic Team honors and was named to the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Mr. Koestler is a 2020 graduate of Mississippi State University, where he earned a Master of Science Degree in Workforce Education Leadership. He was a member of the MSU 2021 National Championship Baseball Team and was named to the SEC Honor Roll in 2020 and 2021. He was also a graduate assistant business manager at the Shackouls Honors College.

Mr. Koestler is employed at Hinds Community College where he is an assistant/pitching coach for the HCC baseball team.

The couple will exchange vows at 5:30 p.m. July 15, 2023, at the Coastal Arts Center in Gulf Shores, Ala. A reception will follow.