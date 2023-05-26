Registration begins Saturday for 8th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp Published 1:47 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Registration for the 8th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. through eventbrite.com.

The camp is scheduled for July 16 at Vicksburg High School’s Memorial Stadium, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.

The camp is split into two separate formats based on age. The Malcolm and Me camp is for children in grades 1-6, and features less intense drills. The Malcolm Butler Football Camp is for grades 7-12 and features more football-oriented instruction from camp staff and coaches.

The camp is hosted by Malcolm Butler, a Vicksburg native who played seven seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots. He will be joined by Vicksburg High coaches and college players and coaches as instructors.

The camp is sponsored by the United Way of West Central Mississippi, Nike and BSN Sports.

For more information, email Cedric Tillman at cedrictillman06@gmail.com.