Rosa A. Temple class of 1960 starts reunion with mayoral visit
Published 5:12 pm Friday, May 26, 2023
- Mayor George Flaggs Jr. talked with alumni from the Rosa A. Temple class of 1963 about city government and gave them an update on the city's growth and a look at what may be in the city's future. The meeting was part of the activities connected with the classes' 63rd reunion.
(Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Some members of the Rosa A. Temple Class of 1960 spent part of their afternoon Friday with Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. to learn about city government and get an update on the city’s growth.
The visit with the mayor was part of the group’s 63rd class reunion held this weekend in Vicksburg, said Joseph Connor, one of the reunion organizers.
Connor said the activities include a 6 p.m. Saturday ‘meet and greet’ at the American Legion Tyner-Ford Post, also known as “The Hut,” 1618 Main St., and a social from 3 to 8 p.m. at Timeless Eventz at the Vicksburg Commons, also known as the Outlets at Vicksburg.
