Vicksburg retail employees arrested for felony embezzlement

Published 3:46 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Hardin (left), Hyder (right)

The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests with more expected to come in a felony embezzlement investigation involving the Rainbow store at Uptown Vicksburg.

Officers responded to Rainbow at 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd. in reference to the theft of merchandise on Tuesday. Rainbow’s loss prevention manager reported surveillance showing employees Ashanti Jernae Hardin, 20 of Vicksburg, and Antoinette Renee Hyder, 34 of Port Gibson, embezzling clothing and other store merchandise in the amount of $5,361.88.

Hardin and Hyder were arrested and charged with felony embezzlement.

They appeared before Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter on Friday and received a $30,000 bond each.

The Vicksburg Police Department stated that further arrests in the case are pending.

