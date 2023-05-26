Vicksburg Warren School District names Dr. Toriano Holloway as new superintendent Published 7:33 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Friday evening that Toriano “Tori” Holloway, Ph.D., has been selected to serve as Superintendent beginning on July 1.

The hiring of Holloway was approved by the Board of Trustees in a meeting on Friday.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Holloway to our district. He is familiar with many of the programs we are already implementing in our district such as the Leader in Me and our Academy model and he has a proven track record of increasing student achievement. We believe we found a great leader in Tori Holloway,” said VWSD School Board President Kimble Slaton.

Email newsletter signup

Holloway brings 25 years of experience in Mississippi public education to the position, most recently serving as Superintendent of the Simpson County School District. He also served as Superintendent of the Quitman School District, as Assistant Superintendent in Starkville and as Principal in both Harrison Central and St. Martin High Schools in Mississippi. He began his career as a teacher and then as Assistant Principal at Gulfport High School.

Holloway is dedicated to meeting the needs of all students and said, “I am excited to begin building on the successful programs and practices in the Vicksburg Warren School District. People across Mississippi are talking about the innovation in this district and I am looking forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with the board, administrators, teachers and staff to reach the highest level of achievement.”

Holloway earned his undergraduate degree from the Mississippi University for Women and his Master’s degree and Doctorate degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.