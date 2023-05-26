Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library updating Library Card Registration Requirements

Published 2:13 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library is updating its policy regarding library card registration to comply with House Bill 1315 (Mississippi Code §39-3-25), which goes into effect on July 1.

The library will be working with vendors of its digital platforms, which contain eBooks, digital audiobooks, etc., to restrict all patrons under 18 years of age to children’s online materials.

Effective immediately, the public library is raising the minimum age to receive a library card without a parent/legal guardian’s permission from 16 to 18. Additionally, all patrons, ages 16 and 17, who are currently registered library users, must bring a parent/legal guardian to sign responsibility for their library accounts. Until such time, the library will place these accounts on hold.

If you have questions regarding this policy change, please call the library and ask for Director Katrina Stokes.

Follow us on Facebook, @WCVPLibrary, for more announcements about events, services, and hours, or call us at 601-636-6411.

