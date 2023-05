WJTV’s ‘Your Hometown’ broadcasting in downtown Vicksburg Published 1:00 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

WJTV’s Walt Grayson and Ken South will broadcast from downtown Vicksburg on June 2.

The broadcasts are scheduled for 4, 5 and 6 p.m. and will take place on Washington Street between the 900 and 1300 blocks. Washington Street will be closed to traffic between those blocks from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the broadcasts.

However, the city invites a crowd of cheering Vicksburgers to be in the background.