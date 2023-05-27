2023 All-County Track: The Vicksburg Post’s girls’ All-County Track and Field team Published 4:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.

The 2023 All-County girls’ track and field team included more than a dozen athletes who qualified for the state meets in their respective classifications, and six who won medals by finishing in the top three of their events. The list is headed up by Vicksburg High’s Rodrianna Hall, who won a silver medal in the MHSAA Class 5A long jump, qualified for the state meet in three other events, and was selected as the girls’ Athlete of the Year for Warren County.

Congratulations to all on a great season!

