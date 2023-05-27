2023 All-County Track: The Vicksburg Post’s girls’ All-County Track and Field team
Vicksburg's Rodrianna Hall is the 2023 Vicksburg Post girls' track and field Athlete of the Year. Hall finished second in the Class 5A long jump, fourth in the triple jump and 4x100 meter relay, and also qualified for the state meet in the high jump. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Terri Boyd
Vicksburg, Jr., sprints
Junior sprinter reached the Class 5A state meet in the 400 meters and 4x400 meter relay
Adria Burrell
Warren Central, So., sprints
Speedy young sprinter finished fifth at the MHSAA Class 6A state meet in the 100 meters ... also part of the 4x200 meter relay that finished third
Layla Carter
Vicksburg, Sr., jumps/hurdles
Qualified for the MHSAA Class 5A state meet in three events — the triple jump, and 110 and 300 meter hurdles ... finished third in the triple jump with a mark of 36-6 3/4
McKenzie Edmond
Vicksburg, 7th, hurdles
Seventh-grader advanced all the way to the MHSAA Class 5A state meet in the 300 meter hurdles ... also on the 4x400 relay that qualified for the state meet
Hendrix Eldridge
St. Aloysius, 8th, distance
Advanced to the MAIS Class 5A state meet in the 1,600 meters
Amiya Hall
Vicksburg, 8th, sprints
Eighth-grade sprinter finished sixth in MHSAA Class 5A in the 200 meters
Calise Henyard
Warren Central, Jr., throws
Reached the MHSAA Class 6A state meet in the shot put
Arionna Jenkins
Warren Central, Fr., throws
Outstanding freshman won the Region 3-6A title and finished sixth at the Class 6A state meet in the shot put, with a mark of 34 feet
Jae’la Smith
Warren Central, Jr., jumps
High jumper placed fourth in MHSAA Class 6A, with a height of 5 feet
Megan Theriot
St. Aloysius, 8th, sprints
Finished fifth in the 200 meters and sixth in the 100 meters at the MAIS Class 5A state meet
Relay of the Year
Vicksburg 4x200 Relay
Gewel Porter
Jakayla Brooks
Amiya Hall
Shaniyah Walker
Missy Gators’ sprinters surged to a second-place finish at the Class 5A state meet. Brooks and Hall were also on the 4x100 meter relay that finished fourth, while Porter was on the 4x400 that reached the state meet
At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.
The 2023 All-County girls’ track and field team included more than a dozen athletes who qualified for the state meets in their respective classifications, and six who won medals by finishing in the top three of their events. The list is headed up by Vicksburg High’s Rodrianna Hall, who won a silver medal in the MHSAA Class 5A long jump, qualified for the state meet in three other events, and was selected as the girls’ Athlete of the Year for Warren County.
Congratulations to all on a great season!
