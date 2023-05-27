FRAZIER: Genuine care shines brightly in Vicksburg

Published 4:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

In this crazy chaotic country we are living in right now, it was consoling this week to attend a meeting in Vicksburg where I experienced compassion and concern.

The meeting was not anything out of the ordinary — just an agency board meeting that I cover for The Post.

However, at the close of the meeting, something happened that was extraordinary.

After the meeting was adjourned, one of the board members shared with the group they would be undergoing surgery for a serious medical condition. And that they would probably not be in attendance for a bit — at least in person.

The news took the rest of the board members by surprise and echoes of “I’ll be praying for you,” were said.

But one board member went a bit further. They walked over to their colleague who would be having the surgery and laid hands on their shoulders and then asked the board chairman if they would say a prayer — an off-the-cuff prayer.

Many folks would have been reluctant to respond, but not this chairman.

They didn’t hesitate at the request and within seconds we all had our heads bowed.

It was during the chairman’s heart-felt words of comfort and encouragement, praying for the board member who would be having surgery that I realized how fortunate I was to live in a town where people care about each other — and I mean really care about each other.

Yes, the board members had promised prayers for healing, which is kind, but to lay down one’s vulnerabilities and participate in group prayer, well, it was just awe-inspiring.

Surely the board member scheduled for surgery felt the presence of God in the room. I know I did.

With the country’s pendulum swinging a bit further than I would like, it was nice to be present in a place where people are not scared to express care and concern with prayer. And I don’t think for a moment that this is the only board or group in our town where folks look out for one another.

I bet you would agree.

Isn’t it wonderful to be part of a place where people genuinely care, whether it’s at church or at a board meeting?

And while I don’t feel at liberty to share the board member’s name or their diagnosis, I am sure prayers on their behalf would be appreciated. Don’t fret about knowing the name. God will know.

