Home on Nicholas Street destroyed by fire Published 2:45 pm Monday, May 29, 2023

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a home that was ultimately destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

B1, E8, E2, L3, Rescue, and FM80 were dispatched to 127 Nicholas Street for a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews observed flames on the back side of the home.

E8, the first unit on the scene, pulled a hoseline from the truck, and went through the front door. The E2 crew secured a water supply for E8, while Rescue pulled another hoseline from the firetruck and also engaged the fire through the front door. A third hoseline was pulled and deployed to the rear of the structure.

The electrical service connection to the home had been burned into and was flagged off until it could be addressed by Entergy.

Fire crews then brought the fire under control in the structure. After the fire was extinguished, crews began overhauling and extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

According to neighbors, the home had not been occupied for a couple of years. The structure is a total loss.