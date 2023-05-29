MEET THE CANDIDATES: Warren County Prosecutor Published 4:00 am Monday, May 29, 2023

Editor’s Note: This is the seventh in a series of stories in which candidates for local offices will answer questions about a variety of issues. The Vicksburg Post sent each candidate a questionnaire with 10 topics, and they were asked to provide their responses. Today, two candidates for Warren County Prosecutor — Christopher Green and Stephen Lee McMillin — give their answers to the following questions. The third candidate, Tracie Herring, was unable to complete her questionnaire by print deadline. Her responses will be added on vicksburgpost.com as she is able to complete them.

Name: Christopher Green

Current Occupation: Attorney

Name: Stephen L. McMillin

Current Occupation: Attorney

What is your assessment of the previous or current occupant of this office, and, if elected, would you keep it in the same direction or change course?

GREEN: I feel that the current prosecutor, Ken Harper, has done a great job and has effectively represented the citizens of Warren County as did Ricky Johnson, who preceded him; so I’d like to just continue in that tradition and build on the work that they have done wherever I see fit.

McMILLIN: I served as the appointed Warren County Prosecutor in 2021. I performed all the duties of this office exceptionally during my tenure with experience, integrity and professionalism. I worked effectively and efficiently with law enforcement, such as Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Vicksburg Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. I had a good working relationship with the 9th Judicial District, District Attorney’s Office. I will continue to seek equal justice for all victims of crime in Warren County.

How would you address transparency and accountability in this office?

GREEN: The nature of the judicial process is public and open, so I encourage and welcome all citizens of Warren County to come and observe court proceedings; and as far as accountability I am a big proponent of holding myself accountable. Both of these things have contributed to my growth as an attorney and prosecutor.

McMILLIN: The duties of this office are performed in open court. I am available to speak to victims of crime and their families as my contact information is readily available.

What are the most pressing issues in this office and how would you address them?

GREEN: As a prosecutor, I think the most important issues are

a.) prosecuting cases effectively and efficiently, thereby giving the citizens of Warren County their day in Court and

b.) being fair and just on both sides because as an attorney and as a member of the legal community, my ultimate goal is justice regardless of which side wins.

McMILLIN: All misdemeanor crimes are pressing issues in this county whether it be DUI, domestic violence, animal cruelty or crimes against property. If you are a victim of a misdemeanor crime in Warren County, I will prosecute the defendant for you to the fullest extent of the law and see that justice is served.

How would your role in this office improve Vicksburg and Warren County?

GREEN: As we all know, Warren County has had some challenges regarding crime in our community. I will work diligently with the DA’s office and law enforcement to seek punishment that fits the crime for people who violate the law here in Warren County; hopefully, this will be a deterrent to future criminal activity making it safer for all citizens in our community.

McMILLIN: I am an experienced attorney and prosecutor, having served in these roles for more than 13 years in Vicksburg and Warren County. I will continue to zealously advocate for Warren County citizens and all victims of misdemeanor crimes.

What are your reasons for seeking this office and why should voters elect you?

GREEN: Experience and qualifications: I’ve been practicing Criminal Law in Warren County for over 12 years, I clerked for Circuit Court Judge Isadore Patrick for two years, and I was also the City Prosecutor in Claiborne County. I have handled a wide range of criminal cases from capital murder to misdemeanor thefts. I have also handled cases on the state and federal levels and have had countless jury trials as well. I think my experience alone makes me the man for the job.

McMILLIN: I am an experienced, proven and effective attorney. I have years of experience in the courtroom and will use it for the benefit of the citizens and businesses of Warren County; helping to ensure this county is a safer place to live, work, go to school and raise a family. I am proud of my hometown and want it to be the best place possible for my children and all children in this county.

Please share any family/personal information you’d like to include.

GREEN: I graduated from Alcorn State University with a B.A. In Political Science in 2004 and graduated from Southern University Law in 2007 with a Juris Doctor in Law. My wife is April Green and I have two children, Jazmin and Christopher.

McMILLIN: I was born and raised in Vicksburg. My parents are Carol McMillin and the late Dr. Lamar McMillin. I am married to Jennifer Lynne Johnston McMillin, CFO of Mutual Credit Union. We have three young children who attend Vicksburg Catholic School. We are members of Crawford Street United Methodist Church and are active in many civic organizations.