Vicksburg Warren Partnership chosen for Entergy Mississippi grant to upgrade economic development website and marketing efforts Published 10:06 am Monday, May 29, 2023

The Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership announced Monday that the organization is amongst eight economic development entities receiving grants from Entergy Mississippi as part of the Excellerator Competitive Communities Program, which supports communities in boosting their marketing, strategic planning and site readiness goals in support of economic development goals.

Entergy has given more than $500,000 in grants to communities across the state since the inception of the Excellerator program.



The program, now in its seventh year, helps county economic development organizations within Entergy’s service area draw in companies looking to expand or locate new facilities in their communities. This year, the power company is awarding $60,000 in grants.

“This grant program allows Entergy to contribute to our communities and enhance their competitive advantage,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi Director of Business and Economic Development. “Our economic development team works with communities year-round to help prepare them for growth, and this program provides actual resources to help them attract new or expanding businesses.

“The success of a community is dependent on the health of its economic development organization, and we’re excited to see these communities grow as a result of the projects we’re supporting,” Gardner added. “We’re proud that throughout our 100-year history, we’ve helped advance economic development, starting with our Helping Hands Initiative — the state’s oldest private economic development program — and continuing with the Excellerator Competitive Communities program.”

Pablo Diaz, President and CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership, said, “We are thankful for the profound impact of Entergy’s commitment to the welfare of its customers and the State of Mississippi. Beyond providing reliable and top-notch power supply, the company actively invests in job creation, making each community it serves more robust and prosperous. Entergy’s unwavering support for the economic development efforts of Warren County and the State of Mississippi is commendable. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with as we strive to achieve our job creation and community building goals.

