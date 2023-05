Who’s Hot Published 10:25 am Monday, May 29, 2023

Tallulah Academy baseball player Landry Tweedle was selected to the All-MAIS Class 3A team. The senior infielder batted .316 and scored 42 runs this season.

Tweedle, a middle infielder, had a .316 batting average, walked 33 times and scored 42 runs in 33 games played while helping the Trojans reach the Class 3A championship series. He was selected as his team’s MVP in the MAIS All-Star Game for seniors.