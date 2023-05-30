90th Anniversary of Miss Mississippi Crowning: ‘It’s Time’ to celebrate Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Organizers of the Miss Mississippi Competition are preparing for the 90th anniversary of the crowning.

To commemorate this milestone, Anne Elizabeth Buys, who is serving as the producer of the show, said the theme will be “It’s Time,” focusing on memories and all things nostalgia as it pertains to Miss Mississippi.

“What better way to celebrate 90 years of the one and only Miss Mississippi Pageant than reflecting on the amazing history of Miss Mississippi?” Buys said.

And in reflecting of the past, she said, various former title holders will return to the Miss Mississippi stage.

Miss Mississippi 2014 Jasmine Murray is one of the featured entertainers for the production alongside reigning Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins.

Miss Mississippi 1962 Chalie Carroll Ray and Miss Mississippi 1989 Cherry Busby Stone are performing in some of the production numbers, and Miss Mississippi 2006 Taryn Foshee Ward is serving as the co-emcee, Buys said.

In addition to Buys, who was Miss Mississippi 2017, other former title holders working behind the scenes are Miss Mississippi 2003 Allison Kellogg, who is serving as the choreographer and Miss Mississippi 1992 Kandace Williams Peppers who is serving as the artistic director.

The production will also include Jonathan Brannon who will be serving as co-emcee and performing and Joseph Morales. Morales starred as Alexander Hamilton of the Chicago production of “Hamilton.” Dancers for the 2023 Miss Mississippi production are Tate Honea, Maggie Pope, Ashley Duke, Cameron Davis, Libby Newell, Keshon Hicks, Jacob Scott and Ryan Raines.

At the helm for the first time, Buys said serving as the producer of the Miss Mississippi Competition has been “surreal” as well as an “honor.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to be able to give back to the organization that has given me so much. And speaking of time — it has flown by. I cannot believe we are about to embark on Miss Mississippi Week 2023. I’m feeling so many emotions. Most of all, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m grateful for my team around me who played a huge part in this show coming together. I’m grateful for each and every volunteer. I’m grateful for this program. It’s going to be a show you don’t want to miss,” Buys said.

Kicking off the Miss Mississippi Competition is the Miss Mississippi Parade, which will get underway at 7 p.m. on June 5 on Washington Street. An autograph signing will follow at the Mulberry Vicksburg, 1310 Mulberry St.

Autograph signings will also be held from 10 to 11 a.m. June 7, at George Carr Buick GMC, 2950 South Frontage Road and from 10 to 11 a.m. June 8, in downtown Vicksburg.

The preliminary competitions begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9. The final round of competition and crowning begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10. All competitions are at the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd.

Tickets are $150 for all four competitions, $40 each for Wednesday and Thursday’s competitions and $50, each for Friday and Saturday’s competitions and are available at the door, the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South South St. or online at www.miss-mississippi.com/shop.html. For more information, call 601-638-6746 or visit www.miss-mississippi.com.