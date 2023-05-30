Beautiful Table Settings Bash coming to Vicksburg in January 2024 Published 10:14 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Mae Eason, the creator of the Beautiful Table Settings Facebook group, was in Vicksburg recently at the invitation of Duff Green owner, Harley Caldwell, after the urging of her friend, Jennifer Coulter.

Coulter was familiar with the Wetumpka, Ala. resident’s Facebook group and was hoping if Caldwell “wined and dined” Eason, she would consider holding a Beautiful Table Settings (BTS) Bash in the River City. A BTS Bash is a conference that brings together Eason’s Facebook followers and others who enjoy the art of table setting.

Fortunately, Caldwell’s hospitality impressed Eason and on Jan. 19 and 20, 2024, a BTS Bash will be held in Vicksburg. Eason said the local Bash is still in the early planning phases, but her goal is to bring in 500 people.

In past Bashes, Eason said, lunch and a wine and cheese gathering have been offered.

“We also have classes,” she said, that have in past Bashes included floral design and napkin folding.

Vendors will also be on hand.

Eason started the Beautiful Table Settings Facebook group in September 2019 and now has close to 200,000 members.

“The first year we had 35,000 members and the next year we had 85,000,” Eason said. “Last year on our anniversary we had 135,000 members and we’re at 171,000 or something. It has just kind of grown by leaps and bounds.”

Beautiful Table Settings is a private page, and one must be invited, Eason said.

This is because she doesn’t want any “ugliness.”

“You don’t tell somebody you don’t like something or that a fork is on the wrong side — you just tell them you like it, if you like it. Our page is supposed to be a happy place,” she said.

The BTS Facebook group, Eason said, is a place where ideas are shared, and it can be informative and educational.

“I’ve learned about pieces of silver that I’ve never really noticed and what they are used for,” she said.

With Eason’s love of beautiful table settings, she said she had amassed more than 200 china patterns, “but not complete sets,” and loves collecting early American pressed glass.

As the Vicksburg Bash develops, more information will be released.