University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences boasts Vicksburg graduate Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) on May 20 conferred degrees and certificates to 1,096 students in its five colleges and graduate school, including one student from Vicksburg.

Degrees and certificates were awarded to 157 students in the College of Medicine, 210 in the College of Nursing, 524 in the College of Health Professions, 76 in the College of Pharmacy, 74 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health and 55 in the UAMS Graduate School.

Degrees and certificates conferred include the doctor of philosophy; doctor of medicine; doctor of pharmacy; doctor of nursing practice; master of science; master of nursing science; bachelor of science in nursing; master of public health; doctor of public health; master of health administration; postbaccalaureate certificate in public health; master of science in health care analytics; and a variety in allied health disciplines, including bachelor of science degrees, master of physician assistant studies and master of science degrees, and doctor of audiology and doctor of physical therapy degrees.

From Vicksburg with a Master of Science in Genetic Counseling is Zaria Lilmae’ Neal.