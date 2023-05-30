Vacant home burns on Gibson Road in Warren County Published 11:19 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The Warren County Fire Service responded to a house fire in the 5700 block of Gibson Road on Tuesday around 2:36 a.m., according to Jeff Riggs, spokesman for the service.

Fire Engines 302 and 303 from Fisher Ferry and Engine 205 from Culkin responded to the scene with members from Fisher Ferry, Letourneau and Culkin.

The Incident Command of Fire Ground Operations was Lt. Neal Pryor who reported that the structure was fully involved in flames and had sustained heavy damage. Pryor advised that he had received information that no one was living in the home at the time of the fire but the home did have active utilities.

Fire units were on the scene for three hours protecting other possible exposures and extinguishing the blaze. The home was a total loss and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.