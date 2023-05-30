WJTV’s “Your Hometown” coming to downtown Vicksburg on Friday Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

All Vicksburgers are invited to come out on Friday for live broadcasts on Washington Street at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. as part of WJTV’s “Your Hometown.”

WJTV’s Walt Grayson and Ken South will be broadcasting between the 900 and 1300 blocks of Washington Street and the city invites a crowd of cheering Vicksburgers to be in the background. Hometown spirit signs, t-shirts and big smiles are encouraged during the broadcast.

“We want a huge crowd on Washington Street to show the WJTV viewing audience just how proud we are of Vicksburg,” Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Laura Beth Strickland said. “We are so excited to show off how much we have to offer visitors and also potential residents. You can’t miss the view from Vicksburg. In addition to those beautiful river sunsets, Vicksburg boasts so much for tourists with our treasure trove of restaurants, collection of museums and historic homes, recreation parks, Vicksburg National Military Park, fantastic galleries and boutique shopping. I am looking forward to everyone coming out to support our town.”

Email newsletter signup

During the broadcast, Washington Street will be closed from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. between the 900 and 1300 blocks.