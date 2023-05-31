‘It’s been overwhelming’: Benefit concert for Emrick Lee to be held at B.B. Club Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

An eight-hour benefit concert will be held at the B.B. Club on Saturday for 2-year-old Emrick Lee.

Lee has a congenital growth disorder called Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome. The disease has been a cause of much hardship for the toddler and has resulted in a cyst on his brain and the overgrowth of the lymph nodes in his neck, among other problems.

Lee’s father is Carlos Lee, who said he is thankful for the support that he and his family has gotten.

“It’s been overwhelming. We weren’t expecting this at all, and everybody’s just been kind of jumping up and offering to help,” Carlos said. “Having the community behind us gives us confidence going into it.”

Lee’s family must now raise money to help with the expenses of travel and lodging for his treatment, which will be done in New Orleans. Carlos said that the treatment is relatively new and only a handful of hospitals in the country administer it.

The event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and will feature the following musical acts:

The Downhill

Blues Experience

Opalescent Sky

The Fa La La

Die with Nature

Chief City

Mississippi Hoodoos

Death Throes from a Star

Beneath the Kudzu

Tickets will be $10 at the door.