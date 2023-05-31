Old Post Files May 31, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

100 years ago: 1923

Dorsey Boult returns from college at Clarksville, Tenn. • Mrs. Rosa Hurteman dies.

90 years ago: 1933

Esther Bobb returns from Mississippi State College for Women. • Herbert Flanagan, ill for a week, is able to be out. • Dr. E.F. Howard dies.

80 years ago: 1943

Impressive commencement exercises are held at All Saint’s College. • Maj. Russell Stewart Jr., with the local U.S. Engineers office for several years, is ordered to duty with the troops.

70 years ago: 1953

Harry Porter dies. • Dorsey Hullum dies. • Gus Willett is attending the general assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Montreat, N.C. • Taylor Scott, former Claiborne County resident, dies in Pascagoula.

60 years ago: 1963

Elizabeth Davis is visiting friends in Virginia. • Judity McCary and John W. Jones are married at Crawford Street United Methodist Church. • Mrs. Agatha Seymour is elected state commander of the DAV Auxiliary.

50 years ago: 1973

Bernard B. Callaway receives his second lieutenant commission and bachelor of science degree upon graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy. • Gordon Cotton and his nephew, Pat Fordes, are injured in a two-car collision in Bentonia. • The Rev. Clinton Gill is assigned as pastor of Hawkins United Methodist Church. • Paul Robert Polk and Mary Carol Fultz are married May 27.

40 years ago: 1983

John M. Black Jr., senior vice president and cashier of the First National Bank of Vicksburg, graduates from the School of Banking of the South at LSU. • Mrs. Lois Bird dies. • Kesi Felisha LaShonda Nix celebrates her fourth birthday today.

30 years ago: 1993

Vicksburg mayoral candidates Joe Loviza and Robert Walker take time out for a bit of last-minute handshaking before casting their ballots in today’s municipal election. • Vicksburg will soon enter a new street paving project. • Harris G. Clarke Sr. dies. • Amber Craine celebrates her second birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Classical guitarist Carlo Pezzimenti performs at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center. • Warren Central boys basketball coach Preston Wilson leaves to take a coaching job in Shreveport, La.

10 years ago: 2013

Vicksburg Patrolman James Whittington helps out a stranded Louisiana family on U.S. 61 North by changing a flat tire. •Elevate Church has been meeting at Beechwood Elementary will be allowed to continue its weekly gatherings at the Mississippi 27 school until Sept. 1, the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees.