Support Vicksburg, Main Street with new Historic Hometowns license plate Published 10:22 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Mississippi drivers can support the state’s Historic Hometowns by purchasing a new specialty license plate for their car.

Proceeds from the sale of Mississippi’s Historic Hometowns license plate will be used by the Mississippi Main Street Association to promote Main Street communities throughout the state.

The beautiful design features a sunrise skyline silhouette that showcases landmarks from Mississippi’s unique regions, including the Delta, the Hills, the Pines, the Capital area, the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast.

To purchase the new license plate, please print and fill out the Specialty License Plate application completely, sign your name, and mail the application with a check for $33 (make payable to “MMSA”) to:

Mississippi Main Street Association

P.O. Box 55747

Jackson, MS 39296

Once 300 license plates have been sold, applicants will receive a letter from MMSA informing them that they can pick up their specialty license plate at their County Courthouse.