Who’s Hot Published 3:50 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Shortstop Faith Kivett, a Tallulah Academy graduate, helped Copiah-Lincoln Community College win the NJCAA Division II softball national title and was named the Defensive MVP of the World Series.

Kivett batted .316 (6-for-19) and scored five runs in seven games in the World Series. The Lady Wolves finished the season with a 49-10 record, capped off with a 7-0 victory over Mississippi rival Jones College in the winner-take-all national championship game on Saturday.

Kivett was also selected to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges All-State second team. The sophomore had a .342 batting average, 12 doubles, six triples, 38 RBIs and scored 51 runs. She also had 21 stolen bases.