Bobby Lee Johnson Published 9:54 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Funeral services for Bobby Lee Johnson, 63, who died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Claiborne County Medical Center, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at First Christian Church in Hermanville, MS with Rev. John Eggleston officiating and Rev. Rickeu O’Quinn will do the Eulogy. Burial will be in the Hermanville Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

