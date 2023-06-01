Household Hazardous Waste Day set for Saturday Published 2:33 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Warren County’s Household Hazardous Waste Day event will take place Saturday at Sherman Avenue Elementary School.

Held each year in June, Household Hazardous Waste Day is an opportunity for residents to dispose of any items that can’t be recycled or thrown away with household garbage. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

“This is an annual event that’s partially funded by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and it’s an excellent opportunity for people to safely dispose of so many items,” said Kelle Barfield, president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “It’s one of my favorite days of the year. I start anticipating it months in advance and start cleaning up and even invite friends to fill up my 14-foot trailer. It is such a great way to get rid of these items.”

Email newsletter signup

Items that can be disposed of at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Day event include:

Batteries

Used motor oil

Antifreeze

Insecticides

Tires

Pesticides

Aerosols

Acids

Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, copper, steel and bi-metal cans)

Flammable liquids

Paint

Computer equipment

L.P. Cylinders

TVs

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Ammunition

Document shredding (please remove all staples and paperclips)

The county will also offer proper disposal of the American flag.

Barfield advised that lines can be long early in the morning, but tend to thin out toward lunchtime on the day of the event.