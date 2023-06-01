Moulder, Elmore promoted by Vicksburg Fire Department
Published 1:25 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023
LaDonna Gaines pins a lieutenant's insignia on the collar of her brother, George Elmore. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Jami Moulder pins the captain's insignia on the collar of her husband, Daniel Moulder. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg Fire Department Lt. Daniel Moulder was promoted to captain and firefighter George Elmore to lieutenant at a promotion ceremony Wednesday at the fire department’s training center.
Moulder, who joined the department in January 2015, and Elmore, who joined in February 2019, will be stationed at the department’s Central Fire Station.
“We set the expectations high and when you do that, people rise to meet the need and that’s exactly what these two gentlemen have done,” Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said during the ceremony.
