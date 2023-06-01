One dead, one injured in shooting on Martha, Grammar streets in Vicksburg Published 9:10 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

One person is dead and one injured following a Thursday night shooting on Martha Street near Grammar Street in Vicksburg.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation and the name of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, said Investigator Jerrold Hayes of the Vicksburg Police Department.

Hayes added that this is an active investigation with further information pending.

