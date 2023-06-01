One dead, one injured in shooting on Martha, Grammar streets in Vicksburg

Published 9:10 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

One person is dead and one injured following a Thursday night shooting on Martha Street near Grammar Street in Vicksburg.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation and the name of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, said Investigator Jerrold Hayes of the Vicksburg Police Department.

Hayes added that this is an active investigation with further information pending.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

Sources: Cappaert Manufactured Housing closes Vicksburg plant, shifts to acquisition phase

Researchers analyze, share DUNEX data for coastal resiliency

105 Years Young: Frances Ford Shares Her Secrets to a Long Life

Warren County Land Records May 22 to May 29

Print Article