Warren County Land Records May 22 to May 29 Published 3:09 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 22 to May 29.

Warranty Deeds

*Thomas Adcock and Patricia Adcock to Mark John Dalesandro, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Laura Lisbeth Loomis to Trina Ladonna Brown, Lot 38, Savannah Hill Subdivision Part 3.

*Douglas M. Buckles Sr. and Karen D. Buckles to Regan Nosser, Part of Lot 6, 7 and 8, Lakewood.

*Darren Christopher Busby, Darren Christopher Busby Executor, C.G. Busby Estate, Edward Keith Busby, Leland Durand Busby and Glenda Faye Busby to Garland L. Reece and Joyce E. Reece, Lot 119, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*Byris V. Smith to William Paul Everett and Cassandra Leigh Everett, Lot 98, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part E.

*Patricia R. Ferguson to Lucine E. Hawn, Part of Southeast ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Deborah K. Jones to James E. Haggerty, Part of Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*KDL Properties LLC to Sandy Basin Family Partnership, Part of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Angie Perrine Pearson and Scott Perrine to Steven Langfield, Part of Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 2 and 4, Jetts.

*Jennifer Pearl Wanders to Lisa Reeves and Sandra Siders, Part of Lot 17 and 18, Marine Hospital.

*Leon Floyd Stewart III and Courtney Lynn Fife Stewart to Russell Sumrall, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.



Deeds of Trust

*Anchuca LLC to Delta Bank, Block 5, Lot 19 and Part of Lot 18 and 20, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Trina Ladonna Brown to Fidelity, Lot 38, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

*Larry E. Burroughs to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper, Part of Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Garland L. Reece and Joyce E. Reece to Cadence Bank, Block 4, Lot 119, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*Mark John Dalesandro to Fidelity Bank, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Property Pros Investment LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Roy E. Simmons to Delta Bank, Part of Section 8 Choctaw District, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 9 Choctaw District, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Melvin Hinson to Delta Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Melvin Hinson to Panther Lake Hunting Lodge LLC to Delta Bank, Part of Lots 4 and 5 of Section 2, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lots 1 to 3 and Lots 5 and 6 of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*James H. Hammack and Brandy L. Hammack to Delta Bank, Block 4, Lot 8, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*Kyle Bennett Washington to Delta Bank, Lot 13, National Street Annex.

*William Paul Everett and Cassandra Leigh Everett to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 98, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part E.

*Mixed Media Holdings LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 59, Lot 285, Vicksburg Proper Block 1-65.

*Ralph E. Larsen Jr. to Stephanie L. Larsen to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Randall William McCoy and Heather Kaye McCoy to Riverland Federal Credit Union, Lot 5, Lakeland Village.

*Anthony Benjamin Thomas and Sandra Diane Thomas to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Lisa Reeves and Sandra Siders to New American Funding LLC, Part of Lot 17 and 18, Marine Hospital.

*Regan W. Nosser to RiverHills Bank, Part of Lots 6, 7 and 8, Lakewood.

*Raymond Phillips to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 56, Openwood Plantation No. 2.

*James Bradley Rogers and Tommie Carol Rogers to Southern AGCredit, ACA, Part of Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.



Marriage Licenses

*Kyle Christopher Collyer, 21, Florida, to Katelyn Savannah King, 26, Mississippi.

*Latars Lachell Pam, 36, Mississippi, to Dominick Kayora Carter, 36, Mississippi.

*David Ray Adkins, 35, Denver, Colo., to Angela Leigh Fraser, 34, Columbus, Ga.

*Cody Allen Bridges, 33, Oaklawn, Il., to Raven Elizabeth Lenel, 24, Covington, La.