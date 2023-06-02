Martha street shooting victim identified, more arrests to come

Published 1:56 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

A 21-year-old Vicksburg resident has been identified as the person killed in a Thursday night shooting on Martha Street.

At 8:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Martha Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, the officers found the victim, Dapeytric Coleman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to reports, Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Deputy Coroner Daryl Carson.

A second subject was taken to Merit Health River Region for a related injury, where he was treated and released.

One person has been taken into custody for their role in this homicide, and the Vicksburg Police Department said more arrests are anticipated.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be made available whenever possible.

