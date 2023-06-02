Old Post Files June 2, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Friday, June 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

The Vicksburg Evening Post receives a booklet giving the history of Cooper’s Well. • Mr. and Mrs. Louis Piazza return from their honeymoon

90 years ago: 1933

Myrtle Watson leaves for Asheville, N.C. • Sam Switzer goes to New York on business. • Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Jenkins are attending the World’s Fair in Chicago. 

80 years ago: 1943

Pfc. Ellis Koury is here visiting his parents. • Rosemary Koestler returns from Webster College in Missouri. • The costume room at All Saints’ College is damaged by fire. 

70 years ago: 1953

Josiah Scott, veteran editor of the Tensas Gazette in St. Joseph, dies. • Services are held for Mr. Lula M. Sanderford. • Mr. and Mrs. William Greeson of Delta announce the birth of a son, William, on June 10. 

60 years ago: 1963

Joe Lindigrin announces his candidacy for supervisor in District 5. • Ernie Albritton is named football coach at Culkin Academy. 

50 years ago: 1973

Michael Eastman, a student at North Vicksburg High School, is spending a week at Cape Canaveral in Florida attending the Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Space Seminar. • The Apollo Appliance Division of H.W.M. Inc. of Carthage has taken over the American Portable Appliance Co. operation at the Vicksburg Harbor. 

40 years ago: 1983

Two light airplanes and a helicopter are used by four agencies to assess damage caused by oil spilled into the Mississippi River by a towboat accident. • Services are held for Mrs. Genevieve C. Anderson. Erskin E. Robertson dies. 

30 years ago: 1993

Thirty are hurt when a loaded gravel truck slams into a school bus, breaking it nearly in half on Mississippi 27 near Warren Central High School. • Mayor Robert Walker will contest the election in which he lost his seat to Joe Loviza by a slim margin. • Services are held for Vaul Hunter. 

20 years ago: 2003

Landing Ship Tank 352 that landed troops at Normandy in World War II is in the city. • Jim and Lisa McGowan announce the birth of a daughter Claudia Danielle, on June 5. • Ruby Wilkerson dies. 

10 years ago: 2013

A Vicksburg man who attacked a jailer and escaped from the Warren County Jail was back in custody. • A 17-year-old Water Valley girl was killed when her Ford Escort collided with an 18-wheeler at U.S. 61 North and Oak Ridge Road. 

