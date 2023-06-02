St. Al alum Chris Albert signs with Tennessee-Southern tennis Published 3:44 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

SENATOBIA — Chris Albert’s time at Northwest Mississippi Community College is over, but his college tennis career is just beginning.

Albert, a Vicksburg native and St. Aloysius graduate, recently signed with Tennessee-Southern, a four-year program which is a member of the NAIA.

Albert spent most of this season playing at No. 1 doubles with Ian Gordon — another Vicksburg native who came to Northwest Mississippi from Warren Central — and at No. 2 singles. Though Albert only won two singles matches, he consistently played against some of the toughest players in the Mississippi Association of Community College.

In doubles, Albert and Gordon collected four victories, all against MACCC opponents. Additionally, Albert picked up another doubles win against Southwest Mississippi while paired with freshman Noah Lary.

“Having him for the short amount of time that we did was a blessing,” Northwest Mississippi coach Will Irvin said. “He played at the top of our lineup and was a true leader for us as a super sophomore. He’s a hard-worker, he’s determined and smart, and the biggest growth he had this season was his maturity. Chris will be successful in whatever he does, both on and off the court.”