Vicksburg Kiwanis Club elects new officers and directors for 2023 Published 10:25 am Friday, June 2, 2023

The following officers and directors were elected for the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club for the new year, beginning Oct. 1.

President – Daniel Miles

President-elect – David Blackledge

Vice President – Jami Crews

Immediate Past President – Tracie Herring

Directors Continuing the second year of their two-year term: Leigh Anne Cade, Michele Connelly, Raegan Pope and Josh Dixon (to replace Jami Crews for the second year of her term since she will be Vice President)

Directors for 2023-2025 (two-year term): Madison Carpenter, Chris Gann, Forbes Grogan, Rick Vessell