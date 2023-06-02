Vicksburg Kiwanis Club elects new officers and directors for 2023
Published 10:25 am Friday, June 2, 2023
The following officers and directors were elected for the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club for the new year, beginning Oct. 1.
President – Daniel Miles
President-elect – David Blackledge
Email newsletter signup
Vice President – Jami Crews
Immediate Past President – Tracie Herring
Directors Continuing the second year of their two-year term: Leigh Anne Cade, Michele Connelly, Raegan Pope and Josh Dixon (to replace Jami Crews for the second year of her term since she will be Vice President)
Directors for 2023-2025 (two-year term): Madison Carpenter, Chris Gann, Forbes Grogan, Rick Vessell