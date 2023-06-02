WJTV’s ‘Your Hometown’ in Vicksburg, residents asked to go downtown

Published 4:45 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By John Surratt

WJTV broadcaster Walt Grayson interviews Vicksburg Main Street Executive Director Kim Hopkins Friday at the corner of Washington and China streets as part of WJTV's "Your Hometown" series. (Photo by John Surratt)

WJTV’s “Your Hometown” feature is in Vicksburg today to highlight the city for the rest of the state and city officials are asking residents to come downtown and show their support for the city.

WJTV’s Walt Grayson and Ken South began broadcasting at 4 p.m. with interviews at Washington and China streets and at 10 South and The Chopping Block. More broadcasts will air at 5 and 6 p.m. from the 900 and 1300 blocks of Washington Street, which are closed until 6:30 p.m. to accommodate visitors to the area.

The broadcasters will be at the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum at 5 p.m. and are expected to stay in that area for the rest of the evening.

