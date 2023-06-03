2023 All-County Softball: The Vicksburg Post All-County Softball Team

Published 4:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.

The 2023 All-County softball team features 17 of the area’s top players from Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy. The list is led by Warren Central senior pitcher Abby Morgan, who had 174 strikeouts on the mound and also led her team in hitting. Her coach, Dana McGivney, led the Lady Vikes to the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs and is The Post’s Warren County Coach of the Year for the sixth time in 17 seasons.

Congratulations to all on a great season!

