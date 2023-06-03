2023 All-County Softball: The Vicksburg Post All-County Softball Team
Published 4:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023
1 of 17
Warren Central's Dana McGivney, left, and Abby Morgan, right, are the 2023 Vicksburg Post softball Coach and Player of the Year, respectively. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Sarah Cameron Fancher, IF
Warren Central, Jr.
Lady Vikes’ shortstop batted .329, with four doubles, 17 RBIs and 23 runs scored
Harmony Harris, IF
Vicksburg, 8th
Slugging first baseman batted. 407 with a county-best four home runs and a team-high 18 RBIs
Ali Grace Luke, IF
St. Aloysius So.
Middle infielder had a .354 average and 12 RBIs
Emily Phillipson, IF
Porter’s Chapel
First baseman batted .342 and had a team-high 13 RBIs
Megan Theriot, IF
St. Aloysius, 8th
Finished with a .309 batting average and a team-high 19 runs scored ... led Lady Flashes with 17 stolen bases
Marley Bufkin, OF
Porter’s Chapel, So.
Lady Eagles’ top hitter, with a .450 average, 12 RBIs, five extra-base hits and 21 runs scored
Natalie Cantin, OF
Porter’s Chapel, So.
Had an outstanding season at the plate, with a .395 average, 10 RBIs and 19 runs scored
Makayla Jackson, OF
Warren Central, Jr.
Solid hitter batted .300, with 10 RBIs and 16 runs scored
Amari Johnson, OF
Vicksburg, Fr.
Provided an offensive spark atop the lineup with a .296 average and .518 on-base percentage ... drove in 14 runs and scored 16 ... had 17 stolen bases
Jenn Smith, OF
Warren Central, Jr.
The 2022 Vicksburg Post Player of the Year had another great season, with a .333 batting average, team-high 19 RBIs and 17 runs scored
Kyleigh Cooper, P
St. Aloysius, So.
Lady Flashes’ ace totaled 152 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched ... also led the team with a .424 batting average and had nine RBIs
Lili Kistler, P/IF
Vicksburg, So.
Missy Gators’ top pitcher had a 4.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings ... batted .300 with a team-high six doubles, and scored 23 runs
Lola Crozier, C
Warren Central, Sr.
Mississippi Delta Community College signee hit three doubles and drove in 11 runs ... three-year starter at catcher
Maddy McSherry, C
St. Aloysius, Jr.
Catcher batted .369, with five doubles and a team-high 14 RBIs
Lexi Kistler, Util.
Vicksburg, Sr.
Versatile player batted .361 with 15 RBIs and 16 runs scored .... had a 3-2 record and 32 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched
ZION HARVEY, UTIL.
Warren Central, So.
Great baserunner scored a team-high 29 runs ... batted .263 with two home runs and 10 RBIs
At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.
The 2023 All-County softball team features 17 of the area’s top players from Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy. The list is led by Warren Central senior pitcher Abby Morgan, who had 174 strikeouts on the mound and also led her team in hitting. Her coach, Dana McGivney, led the Lady Vikes to the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs and is The Post’s Warren County Coach of the Year for the sixth time in 17 seasons.
Congratulations to all on a great season!
About Ernest Bowker
Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
More by Ernest