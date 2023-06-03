Photo Gallery: Residents, tourists take advantage of Old Courthouse Museum’s free admission day Published 6:37 pm Saturday, June 3, 2023

1 of 5

The Old Courthouse Museum played host to Warren County residents Saturday with a free admission program to celebrate the museum’s 75th anniversary.

Museum historian Jordan Rushing said the special day was the museum’s way of giving back to the community for its support.

“The community has given so much to the Old Courthouse Museum over the years, we thought it was imperative that we give a little bit back to them,” he said.

Email newsletter signup

Besides the free admission, visitors were also treated to cake and punch.

The museum opened its doors at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and counted 70 visitors by 11:45 a.m. The visitors touring the museum also included people from Texas, Greenville and other areas and some local residents touring the museum for the first time.

“I’ve lived here since 1994 and I’ve never been here; I felt this was a good opportunity to visit it,” one local resident said. “This is very interesting.”

Featured Local Savings