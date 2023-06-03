Who’s Hot Published 3:50 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

St. Aloysius’ Kyleigh Cooper led all Warren County softball players with 28 hits this season. The eighth-grade pitcher also had 152 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings.

2022-23 Warren County softball leaders

Batting

Batting average

Marley Bufkin (PCA)………………….. .450

Kyleigh Cooper (SA)………………….. .424

Harmony Harris (VHS)………………. .407

Natalie Cantin (PCA)………………….. .395

Maddy McSherry (SA)…………………. .369

Lexi Kistler (VHS)……………………….. .361

Ali Grace Luke (SA)…………………….. .354

Emily Phillipson (PCA)………………… .342

Abby Morgan (WC)……………………… .338

Jenn Smith (WC)………………………… .333

Sara Cameron Fancher (WC)………… .329

Home runs

Harmony Harris (VHS)………………….. 4

Jo’Lencia Howard (VHS)………………… 2

Trinity McGloster (VHS)………………… 2

Zion Harvey (WC)………………………….. 2

Abby Morgan (WC)…………………………. 1

Jenn Smith (WC)…………………………… 1

Raylyn Parson (VHS)………………………. 1

Lexi Kistler (VHS)…………………………… 1

Runs

Zion Harvey (WC)……………………….. 29

Mary Evelyn Hossley (WC)…………… 23

Sarah Cameron Fancher (WC)………. 23

Lili Kistler (VHS)………………………… 23

Marley Bufkin (PCA)…………………….. 21

Harmony Harris (VHS)…………………. 20

Megan Theriot (SA)………………………. 19

Natalie Cantin (PCA)……………………. 19

Kennedi McKay (WC)…………………… 18

Jenn Smith (WC)………………………….. 17

Amari Johnson (VHS)…………………… 16

Kyleigh Cooper (SA)……………………… 16

Makayla Jackson (WC)………………….. 16

Lexi Kistler (VHS)………………………… 16

RBI

Jenn Smith (WC)………………………. 19

Harmony Harris (VHS)……………….18

Sarah Cameron Fancher (WC)……..17

Lexi Kistler (VHS)……………………….15

Maddy McSherry (SA)…………………14

Abby Morgan (WC)……………………..14

Amari Johnson (VHS)…………………14

Emily Phillipson (PCA)………………..13

Marley Bufkin (PCA)…………………..12

Ali Grace Luke (SA)……………………..12

Adalyn Anderson (WC)…………………11

Lola Crozier (WC)………………………..11

Doubles

Abby Morgan (WC)…………………..7

Lili Kistler (VHS)……………………..6

Maddy McSherry (SA)………………5

Ruthie Britton (SA)…………………..5

Harmony Harris (VHS)…………….5

Amari Johnson (VHS)………………4

Sarah Cameron Fancher (WC)…..4

Hits

Kyleigh Cooper (SA)…………………..28

Jenn Smith (WC)……………………….26

Maddy McSherry (SA)………………..24

Sarah Cameron Fancher (WC)…….23

Harmony Harris (VHS)………………22

Lexi Kistler (VHS)……………………..22

Abby Morgan (WC)…………………….22

Megan Theriot (SA)…………………..21

Pitching

Innings

Abby Morgan (WC)…………………..136 2/3

Kyleigh Cooper (SA)………………….127 1/3

Lili Kistler (VHS)……………………….55 2/3

Madison Pant (WC)……………………..41

Sophie Masterson (PCA)………………35

Lexi Kistler (VHS)………………………34 1/3

Emily Muirhead (PCA)………………..32

Jordan Grace (VHS)…………………….23

Strikeouts

Abby Morgan (WC)…………………..174

Kyleigh Cooper (SA)………………….152

Madison Pant (WC)…………………..41

Lili Kistler (VHS)………………………35

Emily Muirhead (PCA)………………32

Lexi Kistler (VHS)……………………..32

ERA

Abby Morgan (WC)…………………..1.79

Madison Pant (WC)…………………..2.73

Kyleigh Cooper (SA)………………….3.68

Lili Kistler (VHS)……………………..4.03

Lexi Kister (VHS)……………………..5.35