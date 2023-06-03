Who’s Hot
Published 3:50 am Saturday, June 3, 2023
St. Aloysius’ Kyleigh Cooper led all Warren County softball players with 28 hits this season. The eighth-grade pitcher also had 152 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings.
2022-23 Warren County softball leaders
Batting
Batting average
Marley Bufkin (PCA)………………….. .450
Kyleigh Cooper (SA)………………….. .424
Harmony Harris (VHS)………………. .407
Natalie Cantin (PCA)………………….. .395
Maddy McSherry (SA)…………………. .369
Lexi Kistler (VHS)……………………….. .361
Ali Grace Luke (SA)…………………….. .354
Emily Phillipson (PCA)………………… .342
Abby Morgan (WC)……………………… .338
Jenn Smith (WC)………………………… .333
Sara Cameron Fancher (WC)………… .329
Home runs
Harmony Harris (VHS)………………….. 4
Jo’Lencia Howard (VHS)………………… 2
Trinity McGloster (VHS)………………… 2
Zion Harvey (WC)………………………….. 2
Abby Morgan (WC)…………………………. 1
Jenn Smith (WC)…………………………… 1
Raylyn Parson (VHS)………………………. 1
Lexi Kistler (VHS)…………………………… 1
Runs
Zion Harvey (WC)……………………….. 29
Mary Evelyn Hossley (WC)…………… 23
Sarah Cameron Fancher (WC)………. 23
Lili Kistler (VHS)………………………… 23
Marley Bufkin (PCA)…………………….. 21
Harmony Harris (VHS)…………………. 20
Megan Theriot (SA)………………………. 19
Natalie Cantin (PCA)……………………. 19
Kennedi McKay (WC)…………………… 18
Jenn Smith (WC)………………………….. 17
Amari Johnson (VHS)…………………… 16
Kyleigh Cooper (SA)……………………… 16
Makayla Jackson (WC)………………….. 16
Lexi Kistler (VHS)………………………… 16
RBI
Jenn Smith (WC)………………………. 19
Harmony Harris (VHS)……………….18
Sarah Cameron Fancher (WC)……..17
Lexi Kistler (VHS)……………………….15
Maddy McSherry (SA)…………………14
Abby Morgan (WC)……………………..14
Amari Johnson (VHS)…………………14
Emily Phillipson (PCA)………………..13
Marley Bufkin (PCA)…………………..12
Ali Grace Luke (SA)……………………..12
Adalyn Anderson (WC)…………………11
Lola Crozier (WC)………………………..11
Doubles
Abby Morgan (WC)…………………..7
Lili Kistler (VHS)……………………..6
Maddy McSherry (SA)………………5
Ruthie Britton (SA)…………………..5
Harmony Harris (VHS)…………….5
Amari Johnson (VHS)………………4
Sarah Cameron Fancher (WC)…..4
Hits
Kyleigh Cooper (SA)…………………..28
Jenn Smith (WC)……………………….26
Maddy McSherry (SA)………………..24
Sarah Cameron Fancher (WC)…….23
Harmony Harris (VHS)………………22
Lexi Kistler (VHS)……………………..22
Abby Morgan (WC)…………………….22
Megan Theriot (SA)…………………..21
Pitching
Innings
Abby Morgan (WC)…………………..136 2/3
Kyleigh Cooper (SA)………………….127 1/3
Lili Kistler (VHS)……………………….55 2/3
Madison Pant (WC)……………………..41
Sophie Masterson (PCA)………………35
Lexi Kistler (VHS)………………………34 1/3
Emily Muirhead (PCA)………………..32
Jordan Grace (VHS)…………………….23
Strikeouts
Abby Morgan (WC)…………………..174
Kyleigh Cooper (SA)………………….152
Madison Pant (WC)…………………..41
Lili Kistler (VHS)………………………35
Emily Muirhead (PCA)………………32
Lexi Kistler (VHS)……………………..32
ERA
Abby Morgan (WC)…………………..1.79
Madison Pant (WC)…………………..2.73
Kyleigh Cooper (SA)………………….3.68
Lili Kistler (VHS)……………………..4.03
Lexi Kister (VHS)……………………..5.35