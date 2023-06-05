Cecil Thomas “Tom” Crosby Published 11:33 am Monday, June 5, 2023

Cecil Thomas “Tom” Crosby, 88, died May 21, 2023, at the Hospice of East Texas, Tyler, Texas, with his beloved wife, Marjorie, by his side.

Tom, born in Utica, Mississippi, on November 11, 1934, to the late Cecil H. and Marie Keith Crosby, grew up in Vicksburg where he graduated from St. Aloysius High School.

After graduation, Tom joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Hawaii where he trained as a Cartographic Mapping Specialist. In 1986, he married the love of his life, Marjorie. After a 45-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg, Tom and Marjorie moved to Canton, Texas, where they built their dream home. In retirement, Tom became a runner and completed seven marathons and became an award-winning woodturner. He was a member of the East Texas Woodturners Club where he served as president for two years and he and Marjorie served as librarian for 10 years. Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Vicksburg.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cecile Marie Crosby Cockrell.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 37 years, Marjorie J. Crosby; daughter Tracy Crosby (Nick Hunter), Jackson, Mississippi; his son, Casey Crosby; his stepdaughters, Susan Radtke (Mike Arnow), St. Paul, Minnesota; Stephanie Farrell (Steve), Jackson, California; grandchildren, Matthew Farrell (Kimberly); Janna Farrell Furlong (Jeremy); Nicole Tong (Dang); Jesse Farrell; and four great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; nieces, Kelly Cockrell Kissell (Tom), Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Kiely Cockrell Leist (Dean), Ellisville, Mississippi; nephew, Barry Cockrell (Wanda), Jackson, Mississippi.

The Family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful, caring staff of The Hospice of East Texas.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beads of Courage where Tom frequently donated his creations to help others (https://beadsofcourage.org).