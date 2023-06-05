Household Hazardous Waste Day sees record turnout for Warren County Published 3:50 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Warren County’s Household Hazardous Waste Day event took place Saturday, and it set at least a couple of records.

The official tally for vehicles making the rounds at Sherman Avenue Elementary during the event was 669, County Administrator Loretta Brantley said Monday.

“The community was really happy about this event,” Brantley said. “It was a steady flow of traffic all day, with some people getting there as early as 6:30 a.m.”

The event ran from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provided residents with the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous items including paint, waste tires, oil, batteries, appliances and more. The event also provided secure document shredding and disposal of American Flags.

Waste tires were the popular disposal item this year, Brantley said — although official numbers aren’t in, she said the amount deposited at the event was greater than in previous years. There was also a change in disposal methods for tires this year.

“Tires were taken directly from the event (by a vendor) instead of being taken to the county barn and being handled multiple times,” Brantley said.