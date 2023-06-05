Miss Mississippi Parade sparkles through downtown Vicksburg Published 11:25 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

The 2023 Miss Mississippi Parade beat the rain Monday evening and put all 38 delegates and their Magnolia Belles on display for a cheering crowd.

The parade route began at Belmont Street and traveled down Washington Street for several blocks, before turning back to the Vicksburg Convention Center at China Street. Following the parade, the Mulberry Vicksburg hosted an autograph party for delegates and the public from 8 to 9 p.m. in the Jackson Street Gallery.

The next public event for Miss Mississippi Delegates will take place on Wednesday, with the George Carr Autograph Party from 10 to 11 a.m. at George Carr Buick GMC on South Frontage Road. Wednesday night at 7 p.m. marks the first preliminary round of the competition.

Visit www.vicksburgpost.com/category/miss-mississippi for all things Miss Mississippi 2023.