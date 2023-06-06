Allen Lee Andrews, Jr. Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Mr. Allen Lee Andrews, Jr. passed away on May 30, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mt. Ollie Baptist Church with Reverend Willie Dorsey officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Ollie Church Cemetery in Egremont, MS. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.