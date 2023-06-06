GRAND JURY: Vicksburg man indicted on sexual battery, child pornography charges Published 10:44 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

A Vicksburg man has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury on a total of 12 counts including sexual battery of a victim under age 14 and child pornography.

The grand jury handed down the multi-count indictment against Carl DeAnthony Smith, 29, 100 Galtney Drive, during its May session that ended May 26.

Smith was indicted on two counts of sexual battery of a victim under age 14 and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Other indictments handed down include:

• Jennifer Anitafaye Evans, 26, 121 Pemberton St.; one count possession of a firearm and one count possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

• Rolando Taylor, 29, 2043 Heather Place; larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Amy Catherine Holloway, 44, 1180 Sweetgum Lane; fraudulent use of a credit card or number.

• Burrell Ray Hynum, 61, 678 Kirkland Road; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Taylor Selby, 30, 124 Clear Creek Road; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Darius L. Moore, 28, 1046 Northside Drive, Port Gibson; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Delveechio Trunell, 41, 76 Redbone Road; sex offender-failure to notify of change of address.

• Ricky Turner, 25, 7135 U.S. 61 South; sex offender failure to notify of change of address.

• Lonia Alonzo Wright, 41, 2630 Ken Karyl Ave.; sex offender-failure to notify of change of address. Wright was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Charles Gordon, 45, 2705 Yerger St.; sex offender-failure to notify of change of address.

• James Earl Craft II, 22, 1413 Hayes St. Apt. A; obstruction of justice.

• Fredrick Whip Hill, 40, 120 Bazinski Road; felony malicious mischief. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Joseph Matthew Baggett, 31, 65 Baggett Drive; forgery-counterfeit instrument. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

