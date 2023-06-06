Miss America revamps with health and fitness focus and age expansion Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Miss America began as a “beauty revue” in 1920 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as a means to boost tourism along the Boardwalk. But through the years its focus shifted and it has now become a leading provider of scholarships for women in the U.S.

As the Miss America Organization continues to develop and evolve, changes are also reflected in the state competitions.

This year, in addition to competitors now being referred to as delegates, notable changes include the addition of a Health and Fitness phase of the competition — reminiscent of the swimsuit phase that was removed in 2018. During this phase of the competition, delegates will wear fitness attire of their choosing from an array of outfits made available by Rebel Athletics. This phase provides judges the ability to access a delegate’s healthy lifestyle.

This addition, vice-chairman of the Miss Mississippi Board of Directors and executive director of the Miss Mississippi Teen competition Winky Freeman said, will account for 20 percent of the scoring.

Freeman said the talent phase of the competition will also count 20 percent as well as the evening gown phase. The judges’ interview with delegates accounts for 30 percent of the score and the on-stage question — 10 percent.

Freeman said these percentages account for the preliminary competition scores. But for the final night of competition, when the top 10 scorers are named, all previous scoring will be null and void. The judges will start from scratch, Freeman said, and scoring will be based on a “composite score.”

The other major change made by the Miss America Organization is the age requirement. In the past, the age limit was 26 years of age. Now it is 28.

Miss Warren County Erika Wheeler, who is a Vicksburg resident, said she thinks extending the age limit will be beneficial to the competition.

“I believe the age limit will encourage more women to compete in the future. With the original age limit of 26, this would have been my one and only opportunity to participate in this competition, but I now, fortunately, have two additional years to compete,” she said.

Vicksburg resident Charity Lockridge, who is representing Miss Jones County in this year’s Miss Mississippi Competition, said she could see an upside to the age increase, but also felt there could be some challenges.

“I believe that this has an advantage yet a disadvantage for some,” Lockridge said. “This gives previous delegates the chance to come back again to pursue the dream of becoming Miss Mississippi while potentially earning enough scholarship dollars to pay off student debt or further their education. But it could be a disadvantage for young women who are freshmen in college due to the comparison in age. I know that personally, it would be mentally challenging to know that I am competing with women who could potentially be 10 years older than I,” she said.

Rules of competition in the Miss America Organization have been fluid since those early days on the New Jersey Boardwalk and will more than likely continue.

Lockridge, who is competing in the Miss Mississippi Competition for the sixth time, said during her years of competing she has experienced changes and feels it is just part of learning how to adjust.

“There have been so many changes since I began competing years ago but that’s what being Miss Mississippi is all about. You have to be willing to adapt, to change and trust that the organization has your best interest at heart,” she said.

Upcoming Miss Mississippi events:

Wednesday, June 7

10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings at George Carr Buick GMC, 2950 South Frontage Road

7 p.m. – First round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Thursday, June 8

10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings in downtown Vicksburg

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Delegates attend Rotary Club Lunch at the Vicksburg Country Club

7 p.m. – Second round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Friday, June 9

10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event

7 p.m. – Third round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St., or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Saturday, June 10

9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public

8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

