Rosie M. Cason Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Ms. Rosie M. Cason passed away on June 3, 2023, at Merit Health River Region. She was 82.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Dr. James Warren officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.